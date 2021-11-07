Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Cut by Analyst

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Assurant in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIZ. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.34.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $162.54 on Friday. Assurant has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.54 and its 200 day moving average is $160.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Assurant by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Assurant by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Assurant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

