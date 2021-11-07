Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Clearwater Paper Co. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) – KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clearwater Paper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

CLW opened at $38.59 on Friday. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $644.07 million, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 3,040.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 19.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 50.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

