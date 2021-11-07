QASH Price Down 2% Over Last Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. In the last week, QASH has traded down 2% against the dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $31.16 million and approximately $413,322.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00052288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.68 or 0.00254336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00103396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011992 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

