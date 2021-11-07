Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Summit Insights

Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Summit Insights currently has $190.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $225.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.61.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $156.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.10. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after buying an additional 894,876 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 101.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,390,000 after buying an additional 637,220 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $93,205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Qorvo by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after buying an additional 385,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

