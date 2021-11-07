Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their hold rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $174.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.61.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.