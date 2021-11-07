Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 17.6% This Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $323.49 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $16.45 or 0.00026508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,876,358 coins and its circulating supply is 98,842,555 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

