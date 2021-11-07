QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.92.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $168.55. The firm has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

