Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $143.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

NYSE:PWR opened at $117.42 on Friday. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $122.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average is $100.86.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

