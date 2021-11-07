Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at Scotiabank

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QBCRF. TD Securities lowered their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of QBCRF opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90. Quebecor has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $29.55.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

