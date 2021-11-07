Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Plans $1.25 Dividend

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of QRTEA stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,610,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,973. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qurate Retail stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585,765 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Qurate Retail worth $12,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.