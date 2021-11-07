Rally (RLY) Price Reaches $0.63 on Exchanges

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. Rally has a total market cap of $953.50 million and $6.64 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00085404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00080649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00099965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,580.07 or 0.07379523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,491.02 or 1.00687008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022200 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,515,707,623 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

