RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €649.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €649.00 ($763.53) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RAA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €860.00 ($1,011.76) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($611.76) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €631.89 ($743.40).

FRA:RAA opened at €883.00 ($1,038.82) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €858.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €821.42. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

