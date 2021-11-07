Raymond James Boosts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $950.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $915.00 to $950.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EQIX. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $892.65.

EQIX stock opened at $781.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 164.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $820.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $796.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $16,910,264. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in Equinix by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

