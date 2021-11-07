Raymond James Cuts 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target to C$4.50

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FPLSF opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.78 million, a P/E ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.21. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

About 5N Plus

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.