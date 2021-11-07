Raymond James Increases Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $48.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INVH. Barclays assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 90.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,026,000 after buying an additional 424,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,513,000 after purchasing an additional 953,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,736 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,721,000 after purchasing an additional 531,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.