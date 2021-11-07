Raymond James Increases Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$120.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

TIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$117.67.

TSE:TIH opened at C$112.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.42. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$82.11 and a 52 week high of C$113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$430,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,425,200. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.98, for a total transaction of C$125,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,290,298.42. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $673,850 in the last quarter.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

