Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CSFB increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.26.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$54.21 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$21.32 and a 52-week high of C$54.85. The stock has a market cap of C$64.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total transaction of C$955,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,389,163.70. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total value of C$501,100.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,745 shares in the company, valued at C$1,341,333.44. Insiders sold a total of 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.