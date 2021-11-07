Raymond James Trims 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Target Price to C$4.50

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$2.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$222.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$5.01.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

