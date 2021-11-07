Raymond James Trims Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Target Price to C$16.25

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$17.25 to C$16.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.86.

TSE SPB opened at C$14.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$11.30 and a 52 week high of C$16.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$343.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current year.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$60,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$240,312.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

