Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,370 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

