Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Shares of RC opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $16.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ready Capital stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 112.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Ready Capital worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

