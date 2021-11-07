Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.
Shares of RC opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $16.78.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 93.85%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.
Ready Capital Company Profile
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.