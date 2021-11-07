Realio Network (RIO) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Realio Network has a market cap of $9.43 million and $85,739.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00002210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00081272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00080031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00097892 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.11 or 0.07179176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,106.68 or 0.95576558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.87 or 0.00780027 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

