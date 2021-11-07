ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Volume Hits $1.18 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $91.85 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,884.22 or 1.00075322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00057878 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.80 or 0.00585072 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.00312175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.17 or 0.00173309 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00014973 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001484 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001959 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

