Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given “Hold” Rating at Evercore ISI

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. Redfin has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,849 shares in the company, valued at $402,364.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $141,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,682. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Redfin by 103.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 86,976 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 45.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 41.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

