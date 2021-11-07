Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,541 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after buying an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,579,000 after buying an additional 368,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,597,000 after buying an additional 222,875 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,413,000 after buying an additional 52,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,548,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $226.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $145.35 and a 52-week high of $228.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

