Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

