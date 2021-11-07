Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $470,000 Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.9% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.7% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.0% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

