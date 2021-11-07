Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,984 Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $19,922,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,655,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.31.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 26.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 26.35. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20. The business had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

