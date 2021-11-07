Regal Rexnord Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.75 Per Share (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the company will earn $8.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $107.51 and a 12 month high of $167.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

