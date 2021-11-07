Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. Regional Management reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $6.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regional Management.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

RM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

NYSE:RM opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

In other news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $288,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,687 shares of company stock worth $3,076,766. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.