Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.50.

RS stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.29. 437,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,055. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $111.71 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.87. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 113.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $27,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

