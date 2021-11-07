Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 179,382 California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 179,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of California Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CRC opened at $45.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $294,678.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,083,028 shares of company stock worth $84,303,369.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

