Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.00% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 96,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 36.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 29,725 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 76.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of ORRF opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $281.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.98. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 28.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

