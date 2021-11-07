Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $167.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.03. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $167.79.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $385,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,814 shares of company stock worth $2,788,507 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.17.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.