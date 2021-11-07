Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,945 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 45,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 75,179 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,686 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,471.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NLTX stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.95. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). On average, analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

