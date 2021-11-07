Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 23,500 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,463,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Performant Financial were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 376,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 15,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 281,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $1,006,536.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 726,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,687. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of -0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. Performant Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.84 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PFMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

