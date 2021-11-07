Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 102,444 Shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,537,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,444 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Steel Connect were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STCN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 30,840.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Connect stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. Steel Connect, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

