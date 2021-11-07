Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 135,300 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.18% of TravelCenters of America worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets cut TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $60.84.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

