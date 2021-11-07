Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Receives $2,391.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,391.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RNSHF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Renishaw from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4,695.00 price target on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS RNSHF opened at $76.88 on Thursday. Renishaw has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.12.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

