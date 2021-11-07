Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) PT Lowered to $68.00

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.47% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s FY2021 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCII. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,129 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

