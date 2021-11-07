Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) PT Lowered to $68.00

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.47% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s FY2021 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCII. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,129 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
