Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.16.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

DD stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $59.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DD. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 63.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,090,000 after purchasing an additional 257,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

