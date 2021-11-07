Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.25 Million

Brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to post sales of $72.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.95 million and the highest is $73.19 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $72.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $281.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.55 million to $284.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $295.20 million, with estimates ranging from $290.86 million to $300.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. 2,001,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,185,000 after purchasing an additional 369,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 107,959 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,127,000 after purchasing an additional 377,251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,593,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,793,000 after purchasing an additional 224,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 92,612 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.