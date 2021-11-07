Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.25 Million

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to post sales of $72.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.95 million and the highest is $73.19 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $72.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $281.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.55 million to $284.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $295.20 million, with estimates ranging from $290.86 million to $300.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. 2,001,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,185,000 after purchasing an additional 369,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 107,959 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,127,000 after purchasing an additional 377,251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,593,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,793,000 after purchasing an additional 224,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 92,612 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.