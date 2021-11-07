REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. REV Group has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $22.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,758 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after acquiring an additional 906,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 708,249 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,714,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

