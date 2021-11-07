Reviewing AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AstroNova and Markforged’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstroNova $116.03 million 1.11 $1.28 million $1.16 15.34 Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A

AstroNova has higher revenue and earnings than Markforged.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of AstroNova shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of AstroNova shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AstroNova and Markforged, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AstroNova 0 0 0 0 N/A Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67

Markforged has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 76.84%. Given Markforged’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than AstroNova.

Profitability

This table compares AstroNova and Markforged’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstroNova 7.27% 3.16% 2.12% Markforged N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AstroNova beats Markforged on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers. The T&M segment includes a line of aerospace printers that are used to print hard copies of data required for the operation of aircraft including navigation maps, arrival and departure procedures, flight itineraries, weather maps, performance data, passenger data, and various air traffic control data. The company was founded by Albert W. Ondis on January 9, 1969 and is headquartered in West Warwick, RI.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

