Reviewing First Northern Community Bancorp (FNRN) & Its Competitors

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS: FNRN) is one of 117 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare First Northern Community Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Northern Community Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northern Community Bancorp Competitors 395 1664 1402 86 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 0.04%. Given First Northern Community Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Northern Community Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $56.67 million $12.16 million 9.97 First Northern Community Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.27 million 13.62

First Northern Community Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First Northern Community Bancorp. First Northern Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 23.17% 9.54% 0.82% First Northern Community Bancorp Competitors 19.67% 8.43% 0.97%

Volatility and Risk

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northern Community Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp rivals beat First Northern Community Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, CA.

