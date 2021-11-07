Reviewing Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gentherm and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm 9.88% 19.02% 12.41% XL Fleet N/A -12.25% -8.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Gentherm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Gentherm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gentherm and XL Fleet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm $913.10 million 3.04 $59.69 million $2.29 36.47 XL Fleet $20.34 million 36.59 -$60.61 million N/A N/A

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gentherm and XL Fleet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentherm 2 0 6 0 2.50 XL Fleet 0 2 0 0 2.00

Gentherm presently has a consensus price target of $93.17, indicating a potential upside of 11.56%. XL Fleet has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.54%. Given XL Fleet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Gentherm.

Summary

Gentherm beats XL Fleet on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products. The Medical segment includes global power technologies business, and research and development division. The company was founded by Lon E. Bell in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.