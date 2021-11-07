Reviewing Landmark Bancorp (LARK) and The Competition

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ: LARK) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Landmark Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Landmark Bancorp pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $66.61 million $19.49 million 6.80 Landmark Bancorp Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 14.17

Landmark Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. Landmark Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 31.29% 15.85% 1.67% Landmark Bancorp Competitors 27.41% 11.92% 1.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Landmark Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Landmark Bancorp Competitors 1570 7381 6642 354 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.14%. Given Landmark Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Landmark Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Landmark Bancorp rivals beat Landmark Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

