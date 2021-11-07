REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.51

Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.51 and traded as high as $98.67. REX American Resources shares last traded at $98.26, with a volume of 18,609 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $586.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $195.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 70,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 445.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.