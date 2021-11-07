REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.51

Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.51 and traded as high as $98.67. REX American Resources shares last traded at $98.26, with a volume of 18,609 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
The firm has a market cap of $586.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 70,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 445.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
