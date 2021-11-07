Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.85 million, a P/E ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.13% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 167,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 545.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 69,519 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 1,772,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 67,177 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 165,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

