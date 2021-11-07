RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by black and white Capital LP

black and white Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. RingCentral accounts for approximately 4.3% of black and white Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. black and white Capital LP owned 0.16% of RingCentral worth $42,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.10.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total value of $2,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,529 shares of company stock worth $29,199,907. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $234.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.90. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.53 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

